American Century Companies Inc. Buys 50,022 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,022 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRMK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trustmark by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,115,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,144,000 after acquiring an additional 277,856 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Trustmark by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,784,000 after buying an additional 234,145 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Trustmark by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 57,485 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Trustmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.87. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $35.30.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

