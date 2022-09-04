American Century Companies Inc. Has $6.16 Million Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 86,158 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $50.30 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 8.97%.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading

