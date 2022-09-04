American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 77,324 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 587,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,324 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 1,912.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,621,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 2,491,522 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,202,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,911,000 after buying an additional 1,084,309 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after buying an additional 1,017,186 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,130,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,525,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,610,000 after buying an additional 852,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.42. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $946.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s revenue was up 175.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Patrick Mcgough purchased 28,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $427,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,943.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Articles

