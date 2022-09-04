American Century Companies Inc. Purchases Shares of 242,546 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 242,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

