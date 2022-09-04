American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,464 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Banner by 116.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Banner during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $78,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $59.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.85. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $66.79.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BANR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Banner to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens raised Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

