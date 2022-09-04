AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,913 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $15,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $147.71 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,911,374 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

