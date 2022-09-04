APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter worth $74,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter worth $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 84.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 8,358.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. Equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

