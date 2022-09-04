Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,797 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 3,318 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $33,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,730,363 shares in the company, valued at $168,976,666.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archrock Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AROC opened at $7.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.72. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $215.83 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 263.65%.

Archrock Profile

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.