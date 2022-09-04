Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 303.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,902 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arconic by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARNC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other Arconic news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,667.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,989.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arconic stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). Arconic had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

