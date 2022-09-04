Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 44,979 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 212,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 92,516 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,815,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 47,103 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASC. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.53.

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $343.32 million, a P/E ratio of -248.19 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.51 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

