Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.0 %

ANET stock opened at $117.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.15.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total transaction of $388,833.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,845.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total transaction of $388,833.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,845.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,217 shares of company stock valued at $43,644,685 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

