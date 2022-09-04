Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW opened at $102.70 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.25 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.11 and a 200-day moving average of $117.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

