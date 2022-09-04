Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,159,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $56,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Qiagen by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 77,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 162,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qiagen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

QGEN opened at $45.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.31. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $41.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

