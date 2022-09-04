Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 805,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $53,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their target price on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $1,126,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,247,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,579,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,715,800 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

IBKR opened at $61.82 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.