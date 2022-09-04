Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 58,910 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,943,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $53,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 87,240.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

MTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MGIC Investment to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

