Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,917,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,853 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $55,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Umpqua by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,783,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,370,000 after purchasing an additional 71,955 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,258,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after acquiring an additional 385,236 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 93,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMPQ. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Umpqua Stock Performance

Shares of UMPQ opened at $17.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Umpqua Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

