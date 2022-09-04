Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,177.75 per share, with a total value of $588,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,177.75 per share, with a total value of $588,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total transaction of $40,339.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Stock Performance

Cable One stock opened at $1,127.55 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,049.81 and a 12-month high of $2,136.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,328.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,340.67.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.41 by ($1.28). Cable One had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,745.83.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

