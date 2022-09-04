Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,451 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 146.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 25.0% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 456.0% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 37,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CAG opened at $34.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average is $34.03. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.74%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

