Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 28,763 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 145.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,599 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 28,763 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,269,257,000 after buying an additional 7,644,320 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 233.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,916,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $423,560,000 after buying an additional 4,841,789 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $237,937,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 112.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,583,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $342,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,271,793 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $444,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,139 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 3.4 %

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Shares of AEM opened at $41.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.