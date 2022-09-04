Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in NIO by 6.0% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 67.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 5.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. HSBC upped their price target on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

NIO Stock Down 5.6 %

NIO stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.98.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

