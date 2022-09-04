Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMAT. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 365.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 53,359 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FMAT opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.43.

