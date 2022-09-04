Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 8,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Airlines Stock Up 0.4 %

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $35.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.57.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.91) EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.