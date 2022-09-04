Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 95,448 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 95,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTRA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

