Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,618,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,303,000 after buying an additional 1,114,456 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after buying an additional 1,105,809 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 707.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,019,000 after buying an additional 972,274 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $7,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $104.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $174.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.82.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $1,325,893.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,499,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $1,325,893.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,499,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,157. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

