Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 35.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Carter’s by 34.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Carter’s to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Carter’s to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carter’s Stock Performance

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $72.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.88 and a 12-month high of $111.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.02.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also

