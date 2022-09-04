Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 631.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth $159,000.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $58.09 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -113.90 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.12.

In other news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

