Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 8,837 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,127.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,048,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,605 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,931,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,002,000 after acquiring an additional 50,758 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,343,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,723,000 after acquiring an additional 25,386 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,014,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 900,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,057,000 after acquiring an additional 61,428 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $42.76 and a 1 year high of $58.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.13.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.