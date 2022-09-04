Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Capital International Investors raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,362,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,262,000 after acquiring an additional 734,952 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $51,548,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $43,817,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.7% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 559,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,843,000 after acquiring an additional 261,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $18,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $41.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $98.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.46.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 95.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.81 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

