Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $218,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IVOO stock opened at $162.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.46. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.11 and a fifty-two week high of $197.76.

