Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 1,603 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $52.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average of $55.24. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $60.29.

