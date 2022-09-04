Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,401 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,106,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,834 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,351,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,075,000 after acquiring an additional 87,706 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after acquiring an additional 44,253 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,000,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,506,000 after acquiring an additional 93,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,862,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,312,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.