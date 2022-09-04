Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 2,549 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 56.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 24,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up from $244.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH opened at $279.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.67. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $308.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.16, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,390,371.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,390,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,553 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,153. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.