Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 1,602 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 21.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in BCE by 316.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,808,000 after buying an additional 3,949,450 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of BCE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,714,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 92.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,795,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,107 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of BCE by 187.4% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 435,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,143,000 after purchasing an additional 933,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 720.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 915,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,644,000 after purchasing an additional 803,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Price Performance

NYSE:BCE opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average is $52.42.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.719 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on BCE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

