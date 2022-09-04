Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 1,797 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFEB. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth approximately $19,491,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth $11,327,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth $9,319,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 112.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 370,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after buying an additional 196,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1,171.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 179,488 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $26.37 and a 1-year high of $29.69.

