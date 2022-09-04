Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 382 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,366,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,156,559,000 after acquiring an additional 426,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 645.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 377,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,235,000 after acquiring an additional 326,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $31,440,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,975,000 after acquiring an additional 149,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $12,825,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $115.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.18. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.38.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

