Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 88.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

