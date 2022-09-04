Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,601 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 32.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.97. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 19.25 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 36.85.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 65.89.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.