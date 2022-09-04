Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XJH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 492.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,928 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 486,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 45,315 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000.

NYSEARCA:XJH opened at $32.23 on Friday. iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.92.

