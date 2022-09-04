Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,638,000 after acquiring an additional 148,079 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $179.40 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.25 and a 200 day moving average of $190.05.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.