Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 184 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in PACCAR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 4.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in PACCAR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 1.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCAR. Cowen decreased their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Vertical Research cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $86.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

