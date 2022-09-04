Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 2,106 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 116.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000.

REMX stock opened at $92.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.71. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.17 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50.

