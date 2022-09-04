Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 331 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $560,913,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after buying an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 43.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,901,000 after buying an additional 1,243,159 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Progressive by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $905,812,000 after buying an additional 1,205,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Progressive by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,349,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,089,000 after buying an additional 858,706 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $122.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.27 and its 200 day moving average is $113.83. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $128.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.