Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 5,313 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2,214.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $18.62 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.