Cetera Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 35,204 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,164,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,995 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,760,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,711,000 after acquiring an additional 199,975 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,533 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,253,000 after acquiring an additional 226,189 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth $126,536,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 640,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 458,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AG shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

NYSE AG opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.0061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.26%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

