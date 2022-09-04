Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,132 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CM. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 812.4% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CM. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

CM stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $45.09 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.649 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

