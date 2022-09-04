Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth $145,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $73.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $93.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.91.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.