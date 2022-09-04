Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,959,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,678,000 after acquiring an additional 158,295 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,384,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,451,000 after buying an additional 98,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 976,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,931,000 after buying an additional 127,180 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 718.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 833,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after buying an additional 731,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 640,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,982,000 after buying an additional 112,707 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.98. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $57.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

