Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,037,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $54.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average is $58.22. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $76.39.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.