Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 123.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.47.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.27). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.93) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 26881.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

