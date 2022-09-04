Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $173.95 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $157.99 and a one year high of $208.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.54 and its 200 day moving average is $179.81.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

